Eight Years of Change: How North Forty News is Thriving in the Digital Age

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Over the past eight years since owning North Forty News, I have often reflected on how much the world has changed. The transformation has been remarkable, reshaping how we consume news, conduct business, and interact with the world around us.

The Digital Evolution

The most significant shift has been our transition into an online-driven world. Meetings, shopping, and even news consumption have moved to digital platforms. When I took on North Forty News in 2017, I anticipated the decline of traditional print media, but I never imagined the extent to which online content would become the norm. Today, North Forty News delivers more content than I ever thought possible, reaching tens of thousands of readers weekly.

While virtual tools and assistants help streamline our workflow, I review and approve every word published. The integrity of our content remains at the heart of what we do.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



A New Era for Business

The past eight years have also transformed the way businesses operate. Local companies continue to rise and fall while online enterprises thrive. Even traditional businesses are embracing digital platforms to reach their audiences. The convenience of purchasing products and services online has never been greater. Case in point: I recently bought a vehicle through the Carvana app. There were no dealership visits, no negotiations, and just a few taps on my phone. My barely used vehicle will arrive on a flatbed truck at my doorstep in less than a week.

Unparalleled Access

Access, in every sense, has evolved. Everything is now at our fingertips, from retrieving information to entering our homes. Smartphones have become remote controls for our lives—you can read this article while unlocking your front door, disabling your security system, and turning on your lights. Once inside, you can reverse the process with a simple voice command. The seamless integration of technology into everyday life is astonishing.

Looking Ahead

As I ponder the next eight years, I can only imagine further changes. But as someone who embraces innovation, I am excited to witness—and share—each new development with you. North Forty News will continue evolving alongside these advancements, informing you about Northern Colorado and beyond.

Thank you for being a part of this journey. Your support allows us to keep doing what we love—delivering meaningful, timely, and engaging news to our community.

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News