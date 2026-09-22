Loveland Offers Free Paint Recycling and Paper Shredding

Residents can safely dispose of household paint products and confidential documents Sept. 26

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Loveland residents can recycle unwanted household paint products and securely destroy sensitive documents during the city’s free Paint and Shred Event on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The annual event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the northeast parking lot of the Forge Campus, 815 14th St. SW. Attendees should enter from the east side of the campus using Barboura Drive.

Residents may bring old cans of house paint, stains and varnishes for recycling, along with sensitive or confidential papers for shredding. The event offers a convenient way to keep difficult-to-recycle materials out of the waste stream.

Loveland’s Public Works Solid Waste Division is organizing the event with GreenSheen, a Colorado-based paint recycling company.

Residents should review the city’s event information before attending for details about accepted and prohibited materials and limits on the amount each person may bring.

People who shred documents at home may take shredded paper to the Loveland Recycling Center throughout the year. More information about the city’s recycling services is available through the Solid Waste Division.

Source: City of Loveland.