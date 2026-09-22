Larimer County Innovation Awards Highlight Better Public Service

Employee-led projects improve emergency communications, coordinated care and the management of digital evidence

By John Kefalas | Larimer County Commissioner

Larimer County’s 2026 Innovation Awards ceremony recently recognized county employees whose practical creativity is improving public service for residents. The annual event is designed to promote a culture of innovation by honoring new approaches, effective solutions, and creative improvements implemented by Larimer County employees. Employees submit ideas that improve operations, solve persistent problems, strengthen service delivery, or create measurable public value. The Board of County Commissioners presents the awards to recognize the participants for their innovations. The top three winners also receive monetary prizes.

The awards are based on our Guiding Principles. These principles are important and include being good stewards of public resources; promoting innovation, adaptability, and committing to continuous improvement; providing consistent quality customer service; empowering people to take responsibility; cultivating collaborative partnerships; and being a fulfilling and enjoyable place to work.

Top applicants were selected and presented their innovations to our Strategic Leadership Committee in July. Winners and honorable mentions were notified, and then we commissioners recognized them during the recent award ceremony. Competitive entries were evaluated for connection to Larimer County’s Guiding Principles and how the innovation addressed a need or produced a benefit for the community.

The friendly competition highlighted how county departments are using internal expertise to solve real-world challenges. This year’s grand prize went to T.R.O.U.T., [Tactical Repeater Offroad Utility Trailer], developed by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Larimer County IT team members. T.R.O.U.T. is a mobile, off-grid communications trailer that extends public-safety radio coverage into remote areas where mountains and terrain can block emergency signals. Built in-house, it combines radio repeaters, satellite connectivity, and solar power so first responders can establish reliable communications quickly, even in difficult conditions. Its value lies in improving responder safety, supporting critical emergency operations, and doing so through a cost-effective, self-sustaining solution.

Second place went to the Larimer Integrated Network of Care, [L.I.N.C.], a secure, shared-data platform involving the Sheriff’s Office, Information Technology, Community Justice Alternatives, the County Attorney, Human Services, the County Commissioners, and Summitstone Health Partners. L.I.N.C. connects behavioral health, justice, and human-services information so providers and first responders can better understand people receiving services across multiple systems. By enabling coordinated and legally compliant information sharing, the platform supports continuity of care, helps reduce unnecessary incarceration, and strengthens community safety. Its scalable design also positions Larimer County to add future agency partnerships as needs evolve.

Third place went to the District Attorney’s Office for their Digital Evidence Case Weighting Methodology. Due to the significant increase in digital evidence (body-worn cameras, drone footage, and citizen uploads), prosecutorial caseloads have dramatically changed. This innovation revealed that while caseloads increased 15.5% between 2020 and 2025, the complexity-adjusted workload went up 68.8% due to the increase in digital evidence. This innovation implemented a new way to calculate how long each case takes to process. The DA’s Office and the attorneys adjusted how they handled different cases accordingly using technology the county already had.

These awards matter because it shows how public sector innovation can translate into safer communities and effective use of taxpayer resources. The T.R.O.U.T. will help emergency responders keep us safe. L.I.N.C. will help when those in our community need behavioral health, justice, or human services support.

Larimer County reinforces a workplace culture that encourages our employees to look for better ways to serve our community while reminding residents that their county government is actively adapting to meet changing community needs.

John Kefalas is a Larimer County commissioner serving all of Larimer County.