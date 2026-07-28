Loveland Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexual Assault on Minor

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators seek additional victims or witnesses after months-long investigation into alleged abuse involving a teenager.

LOVELAND, Colo. – Loveland Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a minor following a months-long investigation that began after a family member reported suspected abuse.

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Iven Angelo Hernandez was arrested on Wednesday, July 22, after detectives developed probable cause based on evidence gathered during the investigation, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Police said the investigation began in May when a family member contacted authorities with concerns that the victim had been sexually abused. Detectives determined the victim met Hernandez at a local gym when the victim was about 15 years old, and investigators allege the sexual abuse occurred after that meeting. Hernandez was interviewed multiple times during the investigation before his arrest.

Hernandez was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

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Four counts of unlawful sexual contact – coerce child (Class 4 felony)

One count of sexual assault involving a victim with a 10-year age difference (Class 6 felony)

Two counts of harassment by following a person in a public place (Class 1 misdemeanor)

A domestic violence sentence enhancer

Magistrate Siegal set Hernandez’s bond at $10,000 cash surety with enhanced pretrial supervision, including GPS monitoring.

“Cases involving crimes against minors demand relentless investigative work,” said Lt. Matt Roberts of the Loveland Police Department. “We remain committed to pursuing every lead, supporting victims throughout the process, and working closely with the District Attorney’s Office to hold offenders accountable.”

Because the investigation remains active, detectives believe there may be additional victims or witnesses. Anyone with information about similar incidents involving Hernandez is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

As with all criminal cases, the charges against Hernandez are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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Source: Loveland Police Department