Loveland Police Arrest Suspect in Tesla Dealership Vandalism Case

Loveland, CO – Loveland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of vandalism incidents at the Loveland Tesla dealership, including the discovery of incendiary devices at the scene.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, just before midnight, 40-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson was taken into custody following a month-long investigation that began on January 29. Detectives arrested Nelson at the dealership while allegedly carrying additional incendiary devices and materials connected to previous acts of vandalism. Authorities intervened before further damage could occur.

Charges and Investigation

Nelson was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Use of Explosives or Incendiary Devices During a Felony – Class 2 Felony (CRS 18-12-109(4))

– Class 2 Felony (CRS 18-12-109(4)) Criminal Mischief ($2,000 – $5,000 in damages) – Class 6 Felony (CRS 18-4-501(1)(4)(d))

– Class 6 Felony (CRS 18-4-501(1)(4)(d)) Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class 3 Felony – Class 4 Felony (CRS 18-2-101(4))

A $100,000 cash surety bond was issued by Magistrate Sage.

Federal Charges May Follow

The Loveland Police Department is collaborating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Denver Field Division, and additional federal charges are expected.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this case—or about Nelson, who has also used the alias Justin Thomas Nelson—to contact:

Loveland Police Department Tip Line: (970) 962-2032

(970) 962-2032 Larimer County Crime Stoppers: (970) 221-6868

Ongoing Investigation

As this case unfolds, additional details may emerge. The Loveland Police Department emphasizes that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For the latest local crime updates, visit North Forty News.