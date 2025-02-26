Give Back to Your Community

by Phil Goldstein | NorthFortyNews.com

When I moved to Timnath in 2010, the population was 695. Now, there are an estimated 11,500 residents. Some of these relatively recent arrivals might want the town to ‘pull up the drawbridge,’ that is, slow or even stop the exponential residential and commercial growth. But many more residents are presumably excited about what’s yet to come in the way of goods, services, and amenities that we can call our own.

In 2011 I was appointed to Timnath’s Planning Commission by Town Council. I’m now in my fourth four-year term, the last 11 as Chair. My service to the town has been the most interesting and rewarding experience of my life, and I encourage you to get involved in your respective communities.

The Planning Commission is the governmental entity responsible for reviewing residential and commercial development proposals as well as re-zonings, annexations, long-term planning processes and most land use requests. On some matters the Commission has sole authority; on others it makes recommendations to Town Council, which then has final authority. The seven commissioners—five regular commissioners and two alternates—are unpaid volunteers.

Planning Commissioners are limited in how and when they may engage the public regarding development proposals. Commissioners are governed by strict legal requirements that prohibit discussion among themselves, with developers, or with the public on official matters outside of formal public meetings.

Commissioners are also obliged to be unbiased about proposals. The town’s comprehensive plan, land use code and zoning map provide guidance on decision-making, not one’s personal opinion. And while public opinion, which is always welcome at meetings, is helpful, commissioners must balance differing opinions, legal rights of landowners and the legal boundaries of their authority.

Besides these obligations, the position isn’t for everyone. Digesting the details of 200-page agenda packets before meetings is tedious, although I’m thankful for the diligence of my colleagues in that regard. It’s no fun either explaining to a room full of concerned residents why the legal reality of developers’ rights in a fast-growing region trumps a realtor’s promises that a large open space behind their homes will remain undeveloped forever.

Continued growth in Northern Colorado is inevitable, and Timnath, like other area communities, can’t simply say, “no more.” But Timnath’s farsighted comprehensive planning and high development standards means responsible growth which residents welcome.

You, too, can have a say in your community’s governance and give back at the same time. In addition to its own Planning Commission, Larimer County has 26 other volunteer boards and commissions. Many of these are regularly seeking citizens who wish to contribute, often requiring little or no experience. For more information, please visit https://www.larimer.gov/volunteer-larimer-county. All of the surrounding cities and towns also have many such opportunities of their own available. To volunteer in Fort Collins, for instance, visit https://engage.fcgov.com/getinvolved)/.

Upon hearing about my latest reappointment to the Planning Commission, a friend asked why I wanted to continue the work, presuming that it was surely an imposition on my time and sensibilities. I told her that, on the contrary, I welcomed continuing because I enjoy giving back to the community, and I value the relevance and identity of public service. But even more, I value the trust accorded to my colleagues and me by the Town Council for the honor of serving our little town, and I look forward to further involvement in Timnath’s strategic and responsible growth.

Try getting involved in your community. You might just find you enjoy making a difference!

Thanks to several readers who requested this topic.

Phil Goldstein is in his fifth year writing Tales from Timnath for North Forty News. Phil is a 14-year Timnath resident who is finally using his West Virginia University journalism degree after getting sidetracked 52 years ago. The views expressed herein are Phil’s only. Contact him with comments on the column at [email protected].