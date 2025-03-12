Loveland Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on North Garfield Avenue

LOVELAND, CO – A tragic vehicle-pedestrian collision in Loveland on Monday night resulted in the death of a Fort Collins man.

On March 10, 2025, at 8:19 p.m., Loveland Police officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 5200 block of North Garfield Avenue. Emergency responders from Thompson Valley EMS and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority attempted lifesaving efforts, but the 56-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Underway

The Loveland Police Department Crash Investigation Team is reviewing the circumstances of the incident. Preliminary reports indicate the pedestrian, dressed in dark clothing, was walking in the southbound lane when he was struck by a 2008 Ford F-350 traveling in the same direction. The driver, an 83-year-old man from Elizabeth, Colorado, remained at the scene and cooperated fully with investigators. Authorities found no signs of impairment.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



North Garfield Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions from 8:20 p.m. to 10:59 p.m. as officers conducted their investigation.

Victim Identification Pending

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will determine and release the official cause of death and the victim’s identity at a later date.

Seeking Witnesses

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to contact the Loveland Police Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

For ongoing updates, visit Loveland Police Department or check the latest local news at North Forty News.