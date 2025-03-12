Loveland’s Community Kitchen Celebrates 3,000 Days of Meal Service

Local Volunteers and Donors Keep the Mission Alive for Over 8 Years

LOVELAND, CO – March 10, 2025 – In a milestone that speaks volumes about the strength of community support, Loveland’s Community Kitchen will celebrate 3,000 consecutive days of meal service on March 14, 2025. For more than eight years, the Kitchen has ensured that no one in Loveland goes hungry, providing daily meals without interruption—rain, snow, or shine.

This remarkable achievement highlights the dedication of volunteers, donors, and local partners who have made it possible to serve thousands of individuals, from families facing hardship to seniors, veterans, and those experiencing homelessness.

A Meal That Means More

More than just food, Loveland’s Community Kitchen offers hope, dignity, and connection. Each meal is a chance to bring people together, foster community, and provide access to essential resources that help individuals regain stability.

“Our mission has always been about more than simply providing food,” said Cat Hall, Executive Director of Loveland’s Community Kitchen. “We see a shared meal as an opportunity to offer dignity, support, and a gateway to services that can transform lives.”

The impact of the Kitchen goes beyond numbers. Many guests have shared heartfelt stories of how a warm meal helped them in their toughest times. One former guest, now employed and housed, wrote:

“The Community Kitchen is a lifesaver. So many times, I was hungry and had no food or money. Now, even though I’m housed and working, I still struggle after paying bills and rent. The meals here help me stay healthy and keep moving forward.”

Honoring 3,000 Days of Service

To mark this milestone, the Kitchen invites the community to a Pancake Breakfast Open House on Saturday, March 15, from 9 AM to 11 AM at their location at 427 N Garfield Ave, Loveland, CO. Guests can enjoy a hot meal, meet the volunteers, and learn more about how the Kitchen operates.

Additionally, to continue this vital work, community members are encouraged to donate $30—a dollar for each 100 days of service. Every contribution helps provide nutritious meals and support services for those in need.

“Reaching the 3,000-day milestone is an exciting accomplishment,” said Sally Wabeke, Vice President of the Board of Directors. “That’s over eight years of serving meals, no matter the weather or any challenge. Our volunteers know that hunger doesn’t take a holiday.”

How to Get Involved

Loveland’s Community Kitchen remains open seven days a week, including holidays, ensuring that no one is left behind. They work closely with organizations like Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud to provide balanced, dietitian-curated meals that promote both physical and mental health.

To learn more about their mission, volunteer opportunities, or ways to donate, visit LovelandCommunityKitchen.org or call 970-278-1726.