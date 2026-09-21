Loveland Police Investigate I-25 Shooting, Crash

Two people remain in critical condition after officers responding to a crash near Eisenhower Boulevard discovered both occupants had suffered gunshot wounds.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Police are investigating a shooting connected to an early-morning traffic crash near Interstate 25 and Eisenhower Boulevard that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after midnight Monday, September 21, the Loveland Emergency Communications Center received an automated iPhone notification reporting a traffic crash near the I-25 and Eisenhower Boulevard offramp.

According to the Loveland Police Department, a communications specialist could hear commotion through the notification, but initially had little information about what had happened.

Officers responding to the scene found one vehicle and contacted its two occupants. During medical evaluations, authorities discovered both people had suffered gunshot wounds.

Both were transported for emergency medical treatment and remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as of Monday morning.

Investigators said preliminary evidence indicates the incident may have been a targeted attack rather than a random shooting. Police said they currently have no information indicating a direct threat to the broader community.

Because the vehicle crash occurred within Loveland’s jurisdiction, the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation. Evidence gathered so far also leads investigators to believe the shooting occurred near the location where the vehicle crashed.

Investigators worked through the night and continued following leads and collecting evidence Monday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information about events shortly before midnight along the I-25 corridor between Crossroads Boulevard and Eisenhower Boulevard — particularly in the southbound lanes — to contact the Loveland Police Department tipline at 970-962-2032 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

The investigation remains active, and police cautioned that details could change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed.

Source: Loveland Police Department