Anheuser-Busch Invests $23 Million in Fort Collins Brewery

Brewery expansion will increase Michelob ULTRA production, rail capacity and workforce training

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Anheuser-Busch is investing $23 million in its Fort Collins brewery, expanding production capacity and establishing a new technical training center for employees at the longtime Northern Colorado manufacturing facility.

The company announced the investment Sept. 21, saying the improvements will help the brewery increase production of Michelob ULTRA and add the capability to produce 25-ounce cans. The project will also expand rail capacity at the facility, strengthening transportation operations and distribution.

The Fort Collins brewery has operated since 1988 and produces more than 48 brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light. Anheuser-Busch said it has invested $93 million in its Fort Collins facilities since 2021.

“Our investment in the Fort Collins Brewery strengthens our ability to brew and deliver the world-class beers consumers know and love, including Michelob ULTRA,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said. “As a proud American manufacturer, investments at this scale help fuel economic growth, create and sustain high-quality jobs, and reinforce our long-term commitment to the communities where we live and work.”

Training Center Planned

Part of the investment will establish a technical skills training center inside the Fort Collins brewery. It will be one of 15 such centers Anheuser-Busch plans to open around the country.

The center will provide training for operators and technicians working with electrical and mechanical systems used in brewery equipment. Anheuser-Busch said its broader goal is to provide additional skills training to more than 90% of its manufacturing workforce during the next five years.

Colorado State Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Larimer, said the investment demonstrates continued confidence in the Northern Colorado workforce.

“This facility has been a backbone of Fort Collins’ economy for 38 years, providing hundreds of quality manufacturing jobs and strengthening our local tax base,” Boesenecker said.

The Fort Collins investment is part of Anheuser-Busch’s broader $600 million commitment to its U.S. operations during 2025 and 2026 through the company’s Brewing Futures initiative. The program focuses on manufacturing facilities, workforce development and career opportunities.

The Fort Collins brewery also serves another role during emergencies. Along with the company’s Cartersville, Georgia, brewery, the facility produces canned emergency drinking water for communities affected by disasters. Anheuser-Busch says it has produced more than 100 million cans of emergency drinking water since the program began in 1988.

Learn more about Anheuser-Busch’s Brewing Futures initiative.

Source: Anheuser-Busch