Loveland Police Respond to Overnight Gunfire Incident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Coordinated effort with Larimer County Sheriff’s Office leads to multiple arrests and recovery of firearm with no injuries reported

LOVELAND, Colo. – An overnight incident involving gunfire near downtown Loveland resulted in multiple arrests but no reported injuries, thanks to a coordinated law enforcement response from the Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight, Loveland officers responded to a report of shots fired. All available patrol units were immediately dispatched to the scene. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on one of the involved vehicles and took a suspect into custody. A second vehicle fled, initiating a brief pursuit before crashing. Several individuals attempted to flee on foot but were quickly located and detained with assistance from LCSO deputies.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and detectives continue to investigate the incident. While arrests have been made, no additional information is being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Loveland Police refuted online speculation suggesting a delayed response, affirming that the department responded immediately and with full force. “Every available patrol unit responded immediately. In addition, we activated our detectives, a K-9 officer, drone support, and requested mutual aid from LCSO,” the department stated. “This incident was treated with the highest level of urgency and coordination.”

Community tips also played a role in swiftly resolving the situation, highlighting the importance of public engagement in ensuring community safety.

For updates and official statements, visit the Loveland Police Department’s official page.

Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.