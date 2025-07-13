Loveland Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Witnesses in Target Incident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Information needed following child injury; community urged to assist in identification

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Loveland Police Department is requesting assistance from the Northern Colorado community in identifying two individuals connected to a criminal incident that occurred on Sunday, July 6th, at the Target store in Loveland.

The individuals, whose images have been shared by investigators, are believed to have vital information regarding an incident that resulted in the injury of a young child. While they are not currently considered suspects, their cooperation is essential to the ongoing investigation.

Loveland Police are seeking help identifying this individual with information about a July 6 Target incident that injured a child.

After an intensive week of investigative efforts, law enforcement officials have exhausted available leads and are now turning to the public for help.

“We believe these individuals may be key to understanding what happened,” said a department spokesperson. “This is a matter of public safety, and any assistance in identifying them is deeply appreciated.”

How to Help

If you recognize either of the individuals or have relevant information, please get in touch with the Loveland Police Department directly at (970) 962-2032. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

Your information could make a critical difference in this case.

For updates, visit the Loveland Police Department website.

Source: Loveland Police Department