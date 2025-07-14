Poudre RiverFest Returns August 9 with Music, Family Fun, and River Education

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free event at New Belgium Brewing celebrates and supports the Cache La Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Poudre RiverFest is back on Saturday, August 9, bringing Northern Colorado residents together to celebrate, learn about, and protect one of the region’s most vital natural resources — the Cache la Poudre River.

From 12 to 5 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing, the free, family-friendly festival will feature over 65 exhibitors, live music, hands-on educational activities, food trucks, and, of course, locally crafted beer. With more than 2,500 people expected to attend, the event is organized by a coalition of seven local nonprofits dedicated to river conservation and community engagement.

Now in its 11th year, the festival was established in 2014 in response to the 2013 floods to raise awareness and support for the river’s ecological health. To date, it has attracted over 24,000 attendees and raised more than $25,000 for restoration and educational efforts.

This year’s Poudre RiverFest features several new elements designed to promote inclusivity, including Spanish-speaking volunteers and translated signage, to create a more welcoming experience for Spanish-speaking community members.

Music, Activities, and Education for All Ages

The Bohemian Foundation Music Stage will host performances from local artists Veronica May, Heart Tribe, Rosebay, and Johnny & The Mongrels. Educational activities in the River Fun Zone will include “Watershed Science 101,” “Predator Olympics,” and “Beaver Believers!”—programming designed to foster curiosity and understanding of the local river ecosystem.

Additional highlights include:

Free painting classes by Pinot’s Palette

Free yoga sessions with Old Town Yoga

A Poudre RiverFest Bingo Card from the Colorado Water Conservation Board

A Kids Zone sponsored by Grey Rock Landscape and Construction

A Pet Photo Contest hosted by Poudre Pet & Feed Supply

An immersive Poudre River Experience Tunnel, presented by Fort Collins Nursery and the Downtown Development Authority

Organizing partners for the 2025 event are: the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, City of Fort Collins Utilities, the National Association for Interpretation, Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area, Wildlands Restoration Volunteers, The Nature Conservancy Colorado Chapter, and the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies.

Major sponsors include New Belgium Brewing, Grey Rock Landscape and Construction, and the Bohemian Foundation, among others.

Get Involved

All proceeds from the event go toward ecological restoration and river education. Northern Colorado businesses, families, and individuals are encouraged to join the celebration, volunteer, or become a sponsor.

Learn more or get involved at poudreriverfest.org.

Source: Poudre RiverFest Organizers