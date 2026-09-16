Loveland Police Warn Seniors About Common Scams

Department Urges Residents to Slow Down, Verify Requests Before Sending Money

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — The Loveland Police Department is warning residents, particularly older adults, about scams that use urgency, fear and personal relationships to convince victims to send money or reveal sensitive information.

Police highlighted several common schemes residents should recognize, including callers pretending to be grandchildren or other family members facing an emergency. Before sending money, police recommend hanging up and contacting the family member directly using a known phone number.

Another common tactic involves someone claiming a computer has a virus or other serious problem. Unexpected callers may request remote access to the computer or demand immediate payment. Police caution residents against giving strangers remote access or paying someone who initiated an unsolicited call.

Suspicious texts and emails are another concern. Messages may ask recipients to click a link, verify an account or make a payment. Residents should avoid clicking unexpected links and instead independently contact the company or organization involved.

Bank impersonation scams use a similar approach. If someone unexpectedly claims to represent a bank, police recommend ending the call and contacting the financial institution using the number printed on a bank card or statement or listed on the institution’s official website.

Police also warned about romance and relationship scams. Criminals may spend weeks or months developing an online relationship before asking for money, sometimes requesting thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

Investment scams can use fake websites or apps that make it appear an investment is rapidly increasing in value. Residents should be cautious about unfamiliar investment applications and requests to transfer cryptocurrency based on advice from someone they met online.

A recurring warning sign across many scams is pressure to act immediately.

“If someone wants you to act right now, that’s your cue to slow things down,” the department advised.

Before making a financial decision prompted by an unexpected call, text, email or online relationship, residents should consider speaking with a family member, friend, caregiver or trusted professional.

Police also emphasized one of the simplest defenses available: hang up.

“Scammers don’t deserve your money, your trust, or even five minutes of your afternoon,” the department said.

Source: Loveland Police Department