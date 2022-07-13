Loveland Residents Encouraged to Provide Feedback Through City’s First Community Survey Since 2018

The City of Loveland has released its biennial Community Survey to the public for the first time since 2018 to get much-needed feedback from residents on the quality of life in Loveland. Residents across the City are encouraged to complete the survey online at lovgov.org/CommunitySurvey or in person at one of four City locations. Both English and Spanish-language options are available through July 13.

The City of Loveland has switched to using The National Community Survey™ (The NCS™) through the National Research Center/Polco as its new community survey option. The NCS offers a rigorous, high-quality survey process that allows the City of Loveland to compare local data to national benchmark comparisons for the U.S.

Survey responses are entirely confidential through NRC/Polco and allow residents to rate City services and amenities and provide input on what priorities the City should focus on in the future.

Earlier this month, four thousand randomly selected households across the City of Loveland received mailed postcards to complete the survey for statistical relevance as part of the survey process. Those residents should complete the survey by July 13 by following the instructions on the postcard.

The City wants to hear from all residents and encourages the community to complete the Open Participation Survey online or in person.

Online: The survey is available in English and Spanish at lovgov.org/CommunitySurvey. Once here, click on the survey link hosted by Polco, and the online survey will be available. Participants will need to provide their email address and zip code before they can submit their responses. This ensures that Polco, the survey provider, can ensure that the City is hearing from each person only once and can confirm if respondents live inside or outside of the city. All email addresses and zip codes remain confidential through Polco.

In-person: Print copies of the survey will be available at the following locations. Completed surveys can be submitted to the survey boxes at each location or mailed to The Office of Communication & Engagement, c/o City of Loveland, 300 E. 3rd Street, Suite 330, Loveland, CO 80537. In-person survey locations are: City Clerk's Office, City Hall: 300 E. 3rd Street, Suite 230 (On the counter in front of office) Utility Billing Office, City Hall: 1st Floor at 300 E. 3rd Street (On counter in front of reception area) Loveland Public Library: 300 N. Adams Ave. (At front desk area) Chilson Recreation Center: 700 E. Fourth St. (At front desk area)

Since 2006, the City has conducted an annual Quality of Life Survey. Since 2014, both mailed and online surveys have been available. As part of its 2020 Strategic Plan and 2021 performance management efforts, the City has shifted to a biennial, statistically valid National Community Survey. Survey data will be compiled and shared in August.

More information on the 2022 survey as well as previous survey results can be found at lovgov.org/ CommunitySurvey. Survey questions can be directed to the City’s Office of Communication and Engagement at OCE@CityofLoveland.org or 970-962-2302.