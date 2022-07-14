Today’s Weather: 7/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun throughout the morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies into the evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|69
|96
|62
|Berthoud
|0
|68
|94
|64
|Fort Collins
|0
|65
|94
|65
|Greeley
|0
|66
|97
|63
|Laporte
|0
|66
|93
|64
|Livermore
|7
|69
|90
|61
|Loveland
|2
|67
|94
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|65
|78
|56
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|68
|93
|64
|Wellington
|0
|69
|94
|62
|Windsor
|0
|67
|96
|62
|*As of July 14, 2022 7:15am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment