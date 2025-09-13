Loveland Residents Invited to Share Perspectives on Homelessness

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City seeks community voices in October forum on long-term solutions

LOVELAND, Colo. – The City of Loveland is inviting residents to participate in an upcoming Community Conversation on Homelessness aimed at gathering local perspectives, identifying shared values, and exploring long-term, community-driven solutions.

The discussion will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.

So far, the City has hosted sessions with nonprofit organizations, business leaders, and members of City boards and commissions. The next session will focus on the voices of residents, who play a key role in shaping the path forward.

Space is limited, and residents are asked to register their interest by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23. If more registrations are received than space allows, participants will be randomly selected to ensure a fair process. Those chosen will be notified by email or phone.

For details on homelessness in Loveland or to register interest in attending, visit lovgov.org/homelessness.

Attribution: City of Loveland