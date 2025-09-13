Larimer County Encourages Property Owners to Go Paperless

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

eNotices Program Offers Convenience, Security, and Sustainability for Tax Statements

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey is urging property owners across Northern Colorado to simplify tax season and help the environment by signing up for eNotices, the county’s paperless property tax statement program.

Each year, nearly 90,000 full-page tax statements and more than 70,000 postcards are mailed to property owners in Larimer County. Beginning with 2025 taxes payable in 2026, those statements will again be mailed by the end of January. But officials say going digital offers faster, safer, and more sustainable access.

“eNotices is a convenient and environmentally friendly way for property owners to receive their tax statements,” said Josey. “With just a few clicks, residents can access their statements securely online and pay from anywhere.”

Benefits for Property Owners

Those who enroll in eNotices gain:

Quick and easy sign-up

Secure, year-round online access to statements

Streamlined payment options

Reduced paper clutter at home

Added protection for personal information

A greener, eco-friendly alternative to printed mail

Enrollment is available at larimer.gov/treasurer.

If you do not receive your 2025 tax statement by January 31, 2026, or have questions about your property taxes, contact the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office:

“Signing up for eNotices is a simple way to save time and money while helping the environment,” Josey added. “We encourage all property owners to make the switch today.”