Loveland School Threats Lead to Student Call for Action

According to a recent press release issued by the Loveland Police Department, police have been actively investigating numerous school threats since Wednesday, March 29.

All threats have been received through the Safe2Tell Act, C.R.S. 24-31-601. Police said this is an important anonymous tool for students, parents, teachers, and the public to provide information when threats of harm have occurred or are being threatened against students or schools.

Unfortunately, it has also been used to make threats that are not credible which has created undue chaos and panic, affecting the overall operation of schools in our district. The Loveland Police Department wants to ensure Safe2Tell is used properly and without reservation, protecting the anonymity of the reporting party.

However, they also have an obligation, once they have determined a false report has been committed with the “intent to hurt, harass, or bully someone, that they seek the source of these false threats,” to investigate the false report thoroughly.

Police are actively working with the District Attorney’s Office to consider the pursuit of identifying the source of these threats and determining whether further legal action is needed.

Loveland residents who may be aware of anyone making these false, disruptive threats are encouraged to report them immediately to the Loveland Police Department. Threats of this nature in today’s climate of heightened awareness and concern over violence are unconscionable, according to police. There has been a total of seven threats received since Wednesday, March 29.

• Two threats received on March 29th against Loveland High School and Lucille Erwin Middle School were deemed not credible.

• One threat received on March 30th against Bill Reed Middle School was deemed not credible. The LPD SRO determined it to be a student who made the false threat. This incident is being handled by the school and LPD SRO.

• Two threats received on March 30th, claiming actions on March 31st against Mountain View High School and Loveland High School, are being investigated. LPD is working with school officials to follow school protocols. Extra patrols and presence are at both schools.

• Two threats received on March 31st against Loveland Classical Elementary and Lucille Erwin Middle School directly reference the threats discussed regarding LGBTQ+ students targeting Christian schools. These threats reference the video put out by Resurrection Christian School, where the Superintendent mentioned they know of “no threats made to the school.” The school decided to close out of “an abundance of caution.”

The Loveland Police Department takes any threats against our schools seriously. They stand ready to respond to any threat against our schools and protect students, teachers, and staff.

The department said they continue to urge community members to remain vigilant and aware, immediately reporting any suspicious activity.