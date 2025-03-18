Loveland Shelter-in-Place Lifted After Police Activity Near Walmart

Loveland, CO – Residents near Walmart on Denver Avenue in Loveland were briefly asked to shelter in place late Monday night as law enforcement responded to an active situation. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, and police activity in the area has concluded.

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) confirmed that officers assisted the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in pursuing a subject who fled from their officers. The incident prompted a heavy police presence near the store around 10 p.m. on Monday, March 17. As a precaution, authorities urged nearby residents and businesses to remain indoors.

By 11:35 p.m., LPD announced that the situation had been resolved, and the shelter-in-place directive was lifted. Police have not yet released additional details about the individual involved or any potential charges.

LPD thanked the public for their cooperation during the response. The agency remains available for any updates regarding the ongoing CSP investigation.

For more updates on local law enforcement and community safety, visit North Forty News.