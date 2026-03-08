Loveland Workshop Fire Prompts Overnight Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crews Contain Blaze Near Southeast Fourth Street and Madison Avenue

Firefighters responded to an overnight structure fire in Loveland late Friday after multiple callers reported flames coming from a building behind a residence.

Just after 11:30 p.m., crews with Loveland Fire Rescue Authority were dispatched to the area of Southeast Fourth Street and Madison Avenue following reports of a structure fire. Several 911 callers alerted emergency services to a workshop that appeared to be on fire behind a nearby home.

(Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Engine 41 arrived on scene to find the workshop heavily involved in flames. Firefighters began a defensive attack to prevent the fire from spreading while assessing the situation.

According to officials, the homeowner confirmed that no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Once the visible flames were knocked down and a reliable water supply was established, crews opened the building to gain access and complete fire suppression efforts. Firefighters remained on scene into the morning hours, working to extinguish lingering hot spots and ensure the fire was fully contained.

(Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Additional support came from the Berthoud Fire Protection District, which sent an engine company and a battalion chief to assist with fire attack operations. Medics with Thompson Valley EMS were also on standby to provide medical support if needed.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority