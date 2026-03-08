New Traffic Signal Planned for Colorado Highway 52 Intersection

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Construction project near Hudson aims to improve safety and traffic flow along busy Weld County corridor

Drivers traveling east of Northern Colorado communities such as Fort Lupton and Hudson may notice construction this spring as the Colorado Department of Transportation installs a new traffic signal along Colorado Highway 52 in Weld County.

Beginning March 4, the Colorado Department of Transportation, working with contractor Sturgeon Electric Company, Inc., started construction at the intersection of Colorado Highway 52 and Weld County Road 41. The project is expected to continue through mid-April.

The work will add a full traffic signal system at the intersection to improve safety and help manage increasing traffic volumes along the Colorado Highway 52 corridor. The project includes installing traffic lights, pavement stop lines, signage, and other signal equipment.

Colorado Highway 52 has become a major east–west route across the northern Front Range, connecting growing communities and supporting regional travel between Weld and Morgan counties. Transportation officials say the improvements are designed to help reduce conflicts at the intersection while improving traffic flow for commuters, freight traffic, and local residents.

Construction is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although work hours may change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect temporary traffic changes during the project. Shoulder closures, lane shifts, and reduced speed limits may occur near the intersection while crews work. Flaggers will be present at times to guide traffic, and drivers may experience brief delays.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in the construction zone and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Real-time road conditions across Colorado are available at https://www.cotrip.org.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation