Why Colorado Still Changes Clocks Twice Yearly

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Spring Forward: The History of Daylight Saving Time And What It Means For Northern Colorado

Losing an hour of sleep each spring is something many Northern Colorado residents know well. At 2 a.m. Sunday morning, clocks across Colorado jump ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins, shifting the state from Mountain Standard Time to Mountain Daylight Time.

The change marks the unofficial start of longer evenings across the Front Range — but it also revives an ongoing debate about whether the biannual clock change should continue.

How Daylight Saving Time Started

The idea of adjusting clocks to better match daylight has been discussed for centuries. Benjamin Franklin once joked about the concept in the 1700s, but the modern version of Daylight Saving Time emerged much later.

Germany and Austria first adopted the practice in 1916 during World War I as a way to conserve energy. The United States followed in 1918 with the Standard Time Act, which also established the nation’s time zones.

After decades of confusion about when clocks should change, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, creating the standardized system still used today. Under current federal law, Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

What The Change Means In Northern Colorado

For residents of Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and surrounding communities, the spring shift brings noticeably brighter evenings.

Beginning Sunday, sunset will arrive about an hour later, giving Northern Colorado more daylight after work and school. Supporters say that extra evening daylight benefits outdoor recreation, restaurants, retail businesses, and community events across the region.

However, the time change also has drawbacks. Researchers have found short-term increases in fatigue, workplace injuries, and traffic accidents during the days immediately following the spring shift as people adjust to the sudden change in sleep schedules.

Colorado’s Effort To End The Clock Change

Colorado lawmakers have already taken steps toward eliminating the twice-yearly clock change.

In 2022, the state passed legislation allowing Colorado to adopt permanent Daylight Saving Time if federal law changes to permit it. Under the proposal, clocks would remain on the “summer” schedule year-round, eliminating the need to fall back in November.

However, current federal law does not allow states to independently adopt permanent Daylight Saving Time. Congress would first need to authorize the change nationally or give states the option to adopt it.

Several proposals have been introduced in Washington, including the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the United States. While the measure has gained support in Congress, it has not yet become law.

What Permanent Daylight Saving Time Could Mean

If federal law eventually allows it and Colorado opts in, the state could remain on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

That would mean later sunsets in winter months — but also much later sunrises. In Northern Colorado communities like Fort Collins, the sun could rise after 8:30 a.m. in December under a permanent daylight saving schedule.

Supporters say the extra evening daylight would benefit businesses, recreation, and daily routines. Critics argue that darker winter mornings could make school commutes and early work schedules more difficult.

For Now, The Clocks Still Change

Until federal law changes, Colorado will continue following the traditional schedule.

Clocks will spring forward this Sunday, marking the start of longer evenings across Northern Colorado. The next change will come in early November, when clocks fall back and standard time returns.

For now, the annual ritual continues — a reminder each spring that while the days are getting longer, the debate over daylight saving time is far from settled.