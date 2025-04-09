Police Standoff in Fort Collins Prompts Shelter-in-Place Warning

🚨 Armed Man Safely Taken into Custody in Fort Collins Standoff

Shelter-in-Place Lifted After Police Respond to Incident on North Whitcomb Street

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

April 9, 2025 | Fort Collins, CO

UPDATE – 10:15 AM

An earlier police standoff in Fort Collins has been safely resolved.

Law enforcement responded to a report of an armed man on a rooftop in the 1700 block of North Whitcomb Street on Wednesday morning. Officers made contact with the individual and were able to take him safely into custody without injury.

“We’re thankful this situation ended peacefully and without harm to the individual or the community,” said officials in a follow-up message.

More details are expected to be released later this morning. The shelter-in-place advisory has now been lifted.

Residents in the 1700 Block of North Whitcomb Street Asked to Stay Indoors

Fort Collins authorities are currently responding to a serious police situation in the 1700 block of North Whitcomb Street, prompting officials to urge residents and business owners in the area to shelter in place.

As of Wednesday morning, law enforcement activity has intensified, and those nearby are being asked to stay inside their homes or workplaces for safety. Others are strongly advised to avoid the area entirely until further notice.

“Police activity in the area of 1700 Blk N Whitcomb St Fort Collins, CO. Those in the area remain inside your home or business, others avoid the area,” officials stated in a NoCoAlert issued shortly before 9 AM.

The exact nature of the incident has not been disclosed, but updates will follow as the situation unfolds.

What You Need to Know:

Location : 1700 Block of N. Whitcomb Street, Fort Collins

: 1700 Block of N. Whitcomb Street, Fort Collins Action Requested : Shelter-in-place for those nearby; avoid area otherwise

: Shelter-in-place for those nearby; avoid area otherwise Status : Ongoing police presence, awaiting further updates

: Ongoing police presence, awaiting further updates Official Updates: www.nocoalert.org

North Forty News will provide updates as soon as additional details are confirmed by local authorities. We encourage all readers to monitor official channels and stay safe.