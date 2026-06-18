Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Through Evans and Greeley

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 47-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly leading Weld County deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Evans and Greeley before fleeing on foot and reportedly assaulting a deputy during the arrest.

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According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy observed a Chrysler Crossfire drive onto the sidewalk skirt of a roundabout near 47th Avenue and 37th Street shortly before 10 p.m. The deputy attempted a traffic stop near 35th Avenue and 37th Street after suspecting the driver might be impaired.

Investigators say the driver, later identified as Antonio Aldama, accelerated through a red light and refused to stop. During the pursuit, Aldama allegedly reached speeds of approximately 74 miles per hour in urban areas of Evans and Greeley, drove into opposing traffic lanes, ran at least three red lights, and ignored at least six stop signs.

The pursuit ended in the 1200 block of 9th Street in Greeley when the vehicle became disabled. Authorities said Aldama then fled on foot. During the ensuing struggle, he allegedly headbutted the pursuing deputy before a Greeley police officer assisted in taking him into custody.

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Following an investigation, Aldama was arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses, including vehicular eluding, driving under the influence, second-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, menacing, and possession of an identification document. He was also arrested on an outstanding parole warrant.

After receiving medical evaluation and clearance at a local hospital, Aldama was booked into the Weld County Jail. Sheriff’s officials noted that booking staff were unable to obtain a new mugshot because Aldama was uncooperative.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Greeley Police Department, Evans Police Department, and Garden City Police Department for assisting with the incident.

The investigation remains active. Authorities emphasized that all charges are accusations, and Aldama is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Public safety incidents like this affect communities throughout Northern Colorado and often unfold quickly across multiple jurisdictions. Our goal is to provide clear, factual reporting that helps residents understand what happened and why it matters locally. If you value independent local journalism covering public safety, government, and community news, please consider supporting North Forty News with a membership: https://northfortynews.com/trial

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office