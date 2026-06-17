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Queer Circus Celebrates Pride Through Performance

North Forty News
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Queer Circus Celebrates Pride Through Performance

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local LGBTQIA+ artists take center stage June 20 for an adults-only evening of comedy, music, poetry, and cabaret at The Lyric.

Fort Collins will celebrate Pride Month with an evening of creativity, expression, and entertainment as Queer Circus returns to The Lyric on Saturday, June 20.

Community Message

Presented by Rocky Mountain Equality, Queer Circus is an 18+ cabaret-style showcase featuring local LGBTQIA+ comedians, dancers, poets, musicians, entertainers, and performing artists. The event brings together a diverse lineup of performers for what organizers describe as one of the region’s most vibrant Pride celebrations.

Guests can expect an eclectic mix of live performances highlighting the talent and creativity of Northern Colorado’s LGBTQIA+ community. The event offers an opportunity for audiences to celebrate Pride while supporting local artists in an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere.

Hosted at The Lyric, the evening promises a blend of humor, storytelling, music, and artistic expression in one of Fort Collins’ most unique entertainment venues.

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Event Details

What: Queer Circus
When: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave., Fort Collins
Cost: See ticket options through the venue
More Info: Contact The Lyric at (970) 426-6767

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