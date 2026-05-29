Man Sentenced in Larimer County Human Trafficking Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigation involved two 13-year-old victims and multiple local agencies working together

A man convicted of trafficking and exploiting two Larimer County minors has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, followed by 10 years of Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation, according to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

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Ivan Banuelos Gandara was sentenced on May 28 after pleading guilty in March to Human Trafficking of a Minor for Sexual Servitude, a Class 2 felony, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Video, a Class 4 felony.

The case began in early 2024 when detectives with the Loveland Police Department responded to a report involving the sexual assault of a minor. As the investigation progressed, authorities determined the crimes occurred in unincorporated Larimer County, prompting the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation and file charges.

According to court records, the first victim, who was 13 years old at the time, reported that Gandara forced her to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money, food, and marijuana. Investigators also determined he paid the victim to send videos involving other minors, as well as nude photographs.

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During the investigation, authorities identified a second victim. Both victims were 13 years old and were allegedly subjected to sexual exploitation in exchange for money or other goods.

The case was reviewed through the Eighth Judicial District Human Trafficking Multi-Disciplinary Team, a collaborative effort led by the District Attorney’s Office. The team includes law enforcement agencies, victim advocates, probation professionals, child protective services representatives, and other partners who work together to identify trafficking victims, support investigations, connect survivors with resources, and pursue criminal charges when appropriate.

“The amount of bravery these victims showed in coming forward cannot be overstated,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. “I am so grateful to all our partners on our Human Trafficking MDT who helped in the investigation of this case and provided support services to the victims. Human trafficking cases are incredibly complex, and these partnerships enable us to ensure victims are heard and offenders held accountable.”

Community members seeking information or support related to human trafficking or sexual assault can find resources through the Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking, the National Human Trafficking Hotline, and the SAVA Center.

For additional information about the District Attorney’s Office, visit the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Office of the District Attorney for Colorado’s Eighth Judicial District.