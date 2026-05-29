Runway Project To Impact Northern Colorado Airport

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Airport officials say the $20.6 million runway project aims to reduce long-term disruption while preparing for future aviation growth in Northern Colorado.

Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland is preparing to begin a major runway widening project that airport leaders say is necessary to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards and support future commercial air service opportunities.

Community Message

The project centers on widening Runway 15/33, the airport’s primary north-south runway, and will affect airport operations throughout several construction phases this summer and fall. According to airport documents, the total project cost is approximately $20.6 million.

Airport officials have released updated FAQs and operational guidance ahead of construction activity scheduled to begin in early June.

According to airport leadership, the runway widening project is being funded primarily through FAA aviation grants and federal infrastructure funding specifically restricted to airport infrastructure improvements. Officials said the funding cannot legally be redirected to unrelated projects, including a parallel runway or air traffic control tower.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Airport leadership also said construction plans have been revised to reduce operational disruptions, compared with earlier proposals that would have required a significantly longer runway closure.

The project has drawn strong interest from pilots, airport tenants, and nearby residents because of its potential impact on flight operations and future airport growth in Northern Colorado. The airport, jointly owned by the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland, has expanded significantly in recent years with a new terminal, growing charter activity, and ongoing discussions surrounding future airline service.

Officials say the FAA-required Safety Risk Management review process has already evaluated operational risks and mitigation strategies tied to the construction phases. During portions of the project, temporary aircraft restrictions and operational adjustments will be in place.

Airport staff plan to continue holding regular stakeholder meetings and posting updates online throughout construction.

Additional project information and FAQs are available on the Northern Colorado Regional Airport website.

Source: Northern Colorado Regional Airport