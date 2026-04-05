Credit Union Investment Expands Youth Opportunities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

$225,000 commitment supports scholarships and leadership programs statewide

A new statewide investment in youth leadership and education is expected to benefit thousands of Colorado students, including those in Northern Colorado communities served by local Boys & Girls Clubs.

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Credit Union of Colorado announced a three-year, $225,000 commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado, supporting the organization’s Youth of the Year program through 2028. The funding includes $75,000 annually for scholarships and program support to help young people access education and leadership opportunities.

The Youth of the Year program recognizes standout club members across Colorado, with participants advancing from local clubs to state and national competitions. The program emphasizes leadership development, academic success, and career readiness—areas that directly impact youth in communities like Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

According to organizers, $25,000 per year will directly support the statewide program, including scholarships for top honorees, while an additional $50,000 annually will fund scholarships for eligible participants.

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Leaders from both organizations say the investment will help expand access to opportunities for youth across urban and rural areas alike. Local clubs throughout Northern Colorado are part of the broader statewide network, which serves more than 45,000 young people annually.

Beyond funding, Credit Union of Colorado plans to participate in program events, support outreach efforts, and engage with local club leadership—potentially strengthening connections with Northern Colorado communities through future initiatives and partnerships.

The investment also signals continued collaboration between financial institutions and youth-serving nonprofits, with a focus on long-term impact through education and mentorship programs.

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Attiribution: Credit Union of Colorado