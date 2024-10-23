Marcie Willard Named City’s Economic Development Director

The City of Loveland has appointed Marcie Willard as its new economic development director, effective Nov. 4, 2024. Willard, who has served as acting director since February, was selected following a national search.

“Economic vitality is essential to any thriving community and Marcie was the clear choice to lead Loveland’s work in this area,” said Rod Wensing, Loveland’s acting city manager. “Her knowledge and passion for Loveland, along with her collaborative, community-centric vision and vast depth of experience will add tremendous value to our organization and our community.”

Willard brings over 20 years of experience across public, private, and nonprofit sectors, including five years in creative sector economic development at the City of Loveland. She previously served as a strategic planning consultant for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and currently serves on the NoCo Manufacturing Sector Partnership board and the Affordable Housing Task Force. Willard earned her Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) certification in 2015 and brings a strong background in business development, tourism, marketing, advocacy, small business ownership, project management, and retail.

In this role, Willard will oversee strategic planning and operations for the department including Visit Loveland, the tourism arm of the City; coordination with the City Manager’s Office and city council; and leading a team of 14 people focused on economic vitality through local business retention and expansion, business attraction, job creation, entrepreneurship and tourism.

As a native Coloradoan and community member of Loveland, Willard brings not only her expertise but her commitment to Loveland to this role.

“I am honored to have been hired for this position and to be able to serve on behalf of the City of Loveland organization and my community,” said Willard. “Our department will continue to focus on supporting tourism and businesses working collaboratively across all departments as well as with our public and private stakeholders to strengthen economic vitality for the City of Loveland.”