Milliken Woman Found Guilty in Fentanyl Distribution Case That Led to Fort Collins Man’s Death

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Conviction marks fifth fentanyl-related death prosecution success in Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Larimer County jury has found Brittney Mortimer of Milliken guilty in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of Edward Dzienowski earlier this year. The verdict underscores a growing regional effort to combat fentanyl-related deaths across Northern Colorado.

Mortimer was convicted of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) Causing Death, a class one drug felony, along with three additional counts involving fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution.

In February 2025, Fort Collins Police Services responded to a welfare check at Dzienowski’s apartment and found him deceased from a fentanyl overdose. A joint investigation by Fort Collins Police Services, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office traced the fatal drugs back to Mortimer, who had sold to the victim on multiple occasions.

Text messages recovered during the investigation revealed that Mortimer and Dzienowski arranged several drug sales beginning in mid-February 2025, including the day of his death. A co-defendant in the case remains under investigation and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mortimer now faces significant penalties, including up to 32 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections and fines exceeding $1 million. Sentencing is scheduled for January 5, 2026, at 3 p.m. in Courtroom 3 B.

“This case represents our fifth successful conviction for Fentanyl Resulting in Death prosecution in the 8th Judicial District—one of the highest numbers in the State of Colorado,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. “We will continue to pursue justice for victims of the fentanyl epidemic and hold those killing members of our community accountable.”

Residents can learn more about local efforts to combat fentanyl and access prevention resources at larimer.gov/da.

Office of the District Attorney, 8th Judicial District (Larimer & Jackson Counties)