Food Bank for Larimer County Calls for End to Shutdown, Urges Support for Families in Need

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Shutdown threatens to deepen food insecurity for 34,000 Larimer County residents relying on SNAP assistance

LOVELAND, Colo. — As the federal government shutdown stretches on, the Food Bank for Larimer County is joining Feeding Colorado’s unified call to lawmakers: end the shutdown and restore critical food assistance funding.

The Food Bank reports a sharp increase in demand at its two Fresh Food Share No-Cost Markets — with new household sign-ups tripling from 150 to 478 in just one month. The shutdown’s impact has left many without paychecks, while 600,000 Coloradans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including approximately 34,000 in Larimer County — face uncertainty about how to feed their families in November.

“It is unprecedented for families to lose SNAP benefits during a government shutdown,” said Food Bank CEO Amy Pezzani. “There are thousands in our community feeling fear and stress, not knowing how they will put food on the table. The shutdown must end. In the meantime, the Food Bank is here to support those who have nowhere else to turn.”

In response, the Food Bank for Larimer County has issued emergency food purchase grants of up to $5,000 to select nonprofit partners within its Nourishing Network — ensuring local hunger-relief agencies can meet the growing need.

At Colorado State University, Basic Needs Program Manager Michael Buttram praised the Food Bank’s swift action, noting its “powerful action at a critical moment.” CSU’s on-campus pantry works directly with the Food Bank to provide no-cost food to students, staff, and faculty.

Pezzani emphasized the magnitude of the challenge, stating that “for every one meal a food bank provides, SNAP assistance provides nine. Food banks will simply not be able to make up the difference without community support.”

Residents seeking food assistance can visit the Food Bank’s Fresh Food Share No-Cost Market locations or learn more at foodbanklarimer.org. Those who wish to help can make a financial donation through Feeding Colorado’s government shutdown response page or participate in an advocacy alert to urge lawmakers to end the shutdown.

Source — Food Bank for Larimer County