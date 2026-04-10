Neighbor to Neighbor Launches Lending Library Drive

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins nonprofit invites community support to expand access to essential household items

A new effort to support housing stability in Fort Collins is calling on the community to help stock a shared lending library for local residents.

Community Message

Neighbor to Neighbor, in partnership with volunteers from Leadership Fort Collins, will host a donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at its offices, 1550 Blue Spruce Drive.

The event aims to gather new household items for a lending library that residents can borrow as needed—helping families avoid the cost of purchasing tools and equipment used only occasionally.

Community members can contribute by bringing new items to the event, purchasing from the program’s Neighbor to Neighbor Amazon Wish List, sharing the initiative, or connecting organizers with businesses willing to help.

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“Access to everyday household tools can make a meaningful difference for families working to build stability,” said Sydney Fulcher, community development coordinator for Neighbor to Neighbor. “This lending library is about meeting practical needs while strengthening community connections and support.”

The lending library is designed to include items such as tools, kitchen appliances, carpet cleaners, sewing machines, and games—resources that can be costly to own but essential for maintaining a home. By creating a shared inventory, the program aims to reduce financial barriers and support long-term housing stability across Larimer County.

Neighbor to Neighbor, which works to help individuals and families move from homelessness to homeownership, sees the lending library as a natural extension of its mission—giving residents practical tools to maintain independence and build a stable future.

The project is part of the 2025–2026 Leadership Fort Collins program, a nine-month initiative led by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce that empowers local leaders to address community challenges through collaborative projects.

Learn more or find ways to contribute at https://www.n2n.org/lending-library-donation-drive-may-2nd/.

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Attribution: Neighbor to Neighbor