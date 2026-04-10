Colorado Seeks Input on Fur Sales Rules

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado residents are being asked to weigh in on potential changes to how furs from wildlife species can be sold in Colorado, a proposal that could affect hunters, trappers, and outdoor businesses across the region.

Community Message

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gathering public feedback as it considers updates to regulations governing the commercial sale, trade, or barter of furs from furbearer species. The review follows direction from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission after a citizen petition submitted in June 2025 by the Center for Biological Diversity.

The petition calls for a potential ban on commercial fur sales in Colorado, with limited exceptions. If adopted, such changes could have implications for rural economies, wildlife management practices, and outdoor traditions throughout Northern Colorado and beyond.

State wildlife staff are preparing an issue paper outlining regulatory options and considerations. That document will be presented to the Commission during its July 16–17, 2026, meeting, where potential rule changes could move forward.

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In the meantime, officials are encouraging the public to review the proposal and submit feedback through EngageCPW. The comment period runs from April 7 through May 3, 2026.

Community input will help shape how Colorado balances wildlife conservation, public values, and the economic impacts of the fur trade.

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Attribution: Colorado Parks and Wildlife