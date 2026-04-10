Where the Work Meets the Work

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s a stretch of dirt road on my property that doesn’t look like much—until you start working on it.

Community Message

This past week, I’ve been out there with the Kubota, moving rock after rock, shaping the surface, getting it ready for visitors. It’s the kind of work that pulls you in. You start with one bucket, then another, and before long, hours have passed, and your mind has settled into a rhythm.

And somewhere in that rhythm, I always find myself thinking about North Forty News.

It never really leaves. Whether I’m behind the keyboard or out on the land, it’s there—ideas forming, stories lining up, connections taking shape. I’ll be lifting a bucket of rock and suddenly I’m thinking about a headline, or a Daily Update, or a story that needs just one more detail before it’s ready.

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That road I’m working on—it’s not just about getting from one place to another. It’s about preparing the way for people to arrive, to connect, to spend time here.

In a lot of ways, that’s what North Forty is.

Every story, every Daily Update sent at 5 a.m., every feature in this week’s edition—it’s all part of building something that helps Northern Colorado stay connected. This week alone, you’ll find stories on everything from indoor air quality research to local events, gardening timing, and community efforts making a difference across the region.

It’s a steady kind of work. Sometimes it’s fast. Sometimes it’s slow. But it’s always moving forward.

And like that road, it doesn’t happen all at once. It’s built piece by piece, day by day.

The truth is, I can’t turn it off—and I wouldn’t want to.

Because I care deeply about this place. The people, the stories, the small moments that don’t always make the big headlines but matter just as much. That’s what drives this work, whether I’m out moving rock or hitting send before sunrise.

Thanks for being part of it.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link; the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

https://northfortynews.com