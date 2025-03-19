Northern Colorado Dispatcher Helps Family Deliver Baby in Garage During Emergency

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, CO – A 9-1-1 call instantly changed everything for one Northern Colorado family, and Larimer County Dispatcher Iriana was at the center of the life-changing moment.

On the morning of March 16, a mother in active labor realized she had no time to make it to the hospital. With urgency and composure, Iriana guided the family through the birth, ensuring the safe arrival of a healthy baby girl—right on the garage floor. In less than five minutes, the dispatcher provided step-by-step instructions, making sure both mom and baby were safe until paramedics arrived.

“It was super cool to hear that baby take her first breath!” dispatchers shared after the call.

Thanks to Iriana’s calm and expert guidance, the newborn made a safe entrance into the world. This remarkable story highlights the critical role emergency dispatchers play in Northern Colorado, providing reassurance and real-time lifesaving assistance when seconds matter most.

Congratulations to the family on their beautiful new addition, and a big thank-you to Iriana for her dedication to public safety!

🎧 Listen to Poudre Fire Authority’s Engine 12 deliver the good news here.

