Northern Colorado Towns Among Best in U.S. for Reviving an ’80s-Style Childhood

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Lafayette and Louisville ranked in top 3 places where kids can still roam free, play outside, and grow up like it’s 1985

In an age of screen time and safety concerns, two Northern Colorado communities are standing out for doing something refreshingly old-school: letting kids be kids.

A new survey of 3,004 parents conducted by We Buy Houses In Denver reveals that Lafayette and Louisville—both nestled along the Northern Front Range—are among the best towns in Colorado for raising children with the freedom and fun reminiscent of the 1980s. Golden was the only other Colorado town to make the top three.

The poll asked parents where kids can still enjoy independent outdoor play, ride bikes until sundown, and experience a sense of safety and community trust.

Why Lafayette and Louisville Are Leading the Way

Lafayette, just northeast of Boulder, is praised for its artsy, family-forward vibe. With a thriving creative community, great schools, and events like Art Night Out and the Peach Festival, kids grow up exploring splash pads, trails, and wide-open parks. Parents don’t have to choose between proximity to careers and giving their kids room to roam.

Louisville, long ranked as one of the best small towns in America, offers a charming downtown, top-tier schools, and an unmistakable sense of safety. It’s not uncommon to see children walking together to the skate park, biking to get ice cream, or exploring the Coal Creek Trail—all without a smartphone in sight.

Both communities reflect a growing desire for a slower-paced, outdoorsy, and connected childhood experience—one that resonates strongly with Northern Colorado families.

What “’80s-Style Childhood” Really Means

According to survey results:

66% of parents said it’s about “independence with boundaries”

of parents said it’s about “independence with boundaries” 18% said it’s playing outside unsupervised

said it’s playing outside unsupervised 10% noted minimal screen time

noted minimal screen time Only 6% defined it as walking to school alone

While the idea of total freedom still appeals, most parents are leaning toward thoughtful independence supported by safe neighborhoods and engaged communities.

Age, Safety, and the Shifting Definition of Freedom

Most parents surveyed believe the right age for unsupervised play falls between 9 and 11 years old, showing a blend of caution and trust. And while 76% feel their neighborhoods are safe enough to let kids roam, the remaining 24% wish for a stronger sense of security.

When asked what they want more of in their child’s daily life:

33% said less screen exposure

said less screen exposure 27% want more time in nature

want more time in nature 18% long for a stronger sense of community

Perhaps most telling, 66% of parents would consider relocating to towns like Lafayette or Louisville to provide a more wholesome upbringing.

Northern Colorado Parents Are Leading the Charge

“These towns remind us that childhood doesn’t need to be over-engineered to be magical,” said Shaun Martin, owner of We Buy Houses In Denver. “Families today aren’t just chasing affordability—they’re chasing a feeling. Lafayette and Louisville deliver it.”

View the full infographic and survey at webuyhousesindenver.org (if available).