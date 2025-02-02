Northern Colorado Weather Forecast: High Winds & Snow Chances Ahead

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I check the latest forecast for the next few days in Northern Colorado, a High Wind Warning has been issued for the foothills, with gusts between 50-75 mph and isolated gusts reaching up to 90 mph in wind-prone areas. Here’s what to expect in the coming days:

Sunday, February 2

Expect partly cloudy skies with strong winds developing in the foothills and higher elevations. Winds could reach 90 mph in exposed areas, particularly west of Fort Collins and Boulder. Highs will be near 59°F (15°C) with lows dropping to 44°F (7°C) overnight.

Monday, February 3

The winds will persist through Monday morning before gradually tapering off. Conditions will be mild and sunny, with highs around 62°F (16°C) and overnight lows cooling to 24°F (-4°C). Travel could be impacted in wind-prone areas, so exercise caution.

Tuesday, February 4

Colder air moves in, bringing a chance of light snow in the evening. The high will reach 48°F (9°C) before dropping to 24°F (-5°C) overnight. Winds will be lighter, but occasional gusts up to 25 mph could still occur.

This forecast is based on data from the National Weather Service and Colorado State University. For real-time updates and alerts, visit NOAA’s Weather Story.

Stay safe and secure any outdoor objects that could be impacted by the wind!