Downtown Greeley’s ‘Freezy Daze’ Brings Winter Fun with BOGO Deals, Ice Carving & More

GREELEY, CO – Northern Colorado residents, get ready to bundle up and enjoy a day of winter fun as Downtown Greeley’s 3rd Annual Freezy Daze returns on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This community-favorite event promises a packed afternoon of family-friendly entertainment, exclusive shopping deals, and creative winter activities—all designed to celebrate the season in style.

Shop Local & Score BOGO Deals

Shoppers can take advantage of Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) deals at a variety of downtown businesses, making it the perfect opportunity to support local shops while enjoying deep discounts. Whether you’re looking for a cozy new sweater, a unique handmade gift, or a delicious treat, participating businesses will have something special in store.

Live Ice & Wood Carving, Petting Zoo, and More!

In addition to great shopping, Freezy Daze will feature:

Live ice and wood carving demonstrations , showcasing the incredible talent of local artists.

, showcasing the incredible talent of local artists. A petting zoo —perfect for kids and animal lovers alike.

—perfect for kids and animal lovers alike. Face painting and creative activities to keep little ones entertained.

to keep little ones entertained. A Lego train exhibit at the Greeley History Museum, adding a touch of nostalgia and wonder for all ages.

Warm Up with Entertainment & Community Fun

Freezy Daze isn’t just about the cold—it’s about the warmth of community. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, festive games, and plenty of delicious local food and drink specials to keep the fun going all afternoon.

Local artists, makers, and businesses looking to get involved can register as vendors by emailing [email protected]. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses that want to be part of this exciting winter event—interested parties can contact [email protected].

Join the Winter Festivities in Downtown Greeley

Don’t miss this chance to embrace the magic of winter in Downtown Greeley, where shopping, art, and community fun come together in a flurry of excitement. For full event details and updates, visit downtowngreeley.com or follow Downtown Greeley on Facebook and Instagram.

Stay warm, shop local, and experience the frosty fun of Freezy Daze 2025!