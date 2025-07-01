Paraglider Crash in Larimer County Sends One to Hospital

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Solo pilot seriously injured after crashing in a field near Highway 287

A man was seriously injured after a solo paragliding flight ended in a crash north of Loveland on the evening of June 30, 2025.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., multiple 911 calls reported a paraglider crash near Highway 287 and West 71st Street. Emergency responders from Larimer County Rangers, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, and Thompson Valley EMS quickly arrived on the scene.

The man, who was piloting the glider alone, was found in a nearby field and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other individuals were involved in the incident.

Though the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified, the investigation will remain under local jurisdiction due to the type of aircraft involved. Larimer County Natural Resources, which owns the land where the crash occurred, will lead the ongoing investigation.

Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.






















