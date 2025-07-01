John Kefalas Won’t Seek Re-Election as Larimer County Commissioner

by John Kefalas | Larimer County Commissioner

I have decided that my current term as a County Commissioner will be my final one. I will not run for re-election in 2026, and thus not seek a third term. This is a difficult decision, but after much soul-searching and reflection, I believe it is the proper choice. It is time to begin the next chapter of my life’s journey—retiring from public office and spending more time with family, friends, neighbors, and the natural world around me and beyond.

I have had the honor of serving in elected office representing the people of Fort Collins and Larimer County for nearly 20 years, 12 years in the Colorado General Assembly, and soon to be 8 years as a County Commissioner. I care deeply about the people and have involved community members to solve problems through solutions and policies that are effective, creative, collaborative, empowering, inclusive, and sustainable. I’ve done my best to work hard, be honest, and serve others by listening and striving to find common ground that helps unify our community. I have tried to live by the Golden Rule, upon a foundation of love and kindness, and focused on making the world a better place for all.

As I reflected on this decision, I thought about the past 50 years I’ve lived in Fort Collins, calling this special place home. I realized that I’ve been involved in public service and community work for more than two-thirds of my life. Before serving in elected office, I worked and volunteered in the community for 30 years. My journey began as a student environmental activist while earning my undergraduate degree at Colorado State University. Since then, I have been a Peace Corps Volunteer, schoolteacher, counselor, paraprofessional, peace and justice activist, community organizer, volunteer, policy advocate and analyst, nonprofit and human services worker, and adjunct professor.

Now, it is time for me to embrace a different life harmony—balancing family, vocation, avocation, community, and spirituality. My wise and amazing 8-year-old granddaughter has been advising her Papou that I need to retire. I finally listened.

In my remaining 18 months, I will continue to serve the people of Larimer County to the best of my ability and give 110% to the job the voters rehired me to do. There are important projects, budgets, and initiatives that we are resolved to advance. Larimer County is a solid organization, and I will truly miss my colleagues, the work we’ve done together, and the friendships we’ve built. That will be one of the hardest parts of stepping away.

Nevertheless, I do not intend to ride off into the sunset, but I will pause and breathe deeply because I want to be present in the moments as I make this life change. I will continue to meaningfully participate with our community and the wider world, striving to make the world a better place for all. Undoubtedly, there will be those interested in this elected position, and to be clear, I will remain neutral in this race to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

In closing, I am genuinely blessed, privileged, and grateful for these past 50 years of serving others and for the opportunities to help leave the world a little better for future generations. As the Peace Corps motto states, this job has been “one of the toughest jobs you’ll ever love.” Thank you to Beth, our sons and their families, and to all the good people who have supported me these many years. We will carry on.

Sincerely,

John Kefalas,

Larimer County Commissioner

720-254-7598