Poudre School District Graduation Schedule Set For Class Of 2026

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Students across Northern Colorado prepare to celebrate milestone ceremonies, with livestream options available for families and community members.

Graduation season has arrived in Northern Colorado, and the Poudre School District is preparing to honor the Class of 2026 with a full schedule of ceremonies across Fort Collins and surrounding communities.

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Ceremonies will take place at venues including CSU Moby Arena and Lincoln Center Performance Hall, bringing together students, families, and educators to celebrate years of hard work and achievement.

For those unable to attend in person, the district will livestream ceremonies held at both major venues. Community members can watch live on the Poudre School District’s official YouTube Channel.

Graduation events begin Monday, May 18, and continue through Saturday, May 23, featuring ceremonies for a wide range of schools and programs, including comprehensive high schools, alternative pathways, and specialized academies. Schools represented include Fort Collins High School, Rocky Mountain High School, Fossil Ridge High School, Poudre High School, and several others across the district.

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Each ceremony marks not just the completion of high school, but the beginning of new paths for Northern Colorado students—whether that means college, careers, military service, or other opportunities.

Community members are encouraged to celebrate the Class of 2026 and support graduates as they take their next steps.

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Attribution: Information provided by Poudre School District.