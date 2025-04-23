Bear Activity Rising in Colorado: Secure Food to Stay Safe

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com



Spring is officially here in Northern Colorado, and that means black bears are beginning to stir from their winter dens. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), bear activity is already on the rise with 82 sightings reported in 17 counties so far this year—and the numbers are expected to grow in the coming weeks.

Now is the time for all of us to take extra precautions to secure anything that might attract hungry bears emerging from hibernation. That includes bird feeders, trash bins, compost piles, and even pet food.

“Every time a bear gets food from or near humans, whether from a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, or trash, it teaches the bear that people equal food,” said Tim Kroening, Area Wildlife Manager for the Colorado Springs region. “Bears are extremely intelligent. Once habituated, it’s nearly impossible to reverse that behavior.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Early spring foods for bears include grasses and buds, which help ease them back into eating after months without food. But if natural food sources are limited due to frost or drought, bears will look for easier options—like your backyard.

Wildlife officials stress that being “bear prepared” can protect both people and bears. Once a bear becomes a regular visitor, it’s often a death sentence for the animal.

Tips to Keep Bears Wild and Away from Your Home:

At Home:

Store trash indoors or in bear-proof containers.

Only put trash out on the morning of pickup.

Clean trash bins regularly with ammonia.

Bring bird feeders in from April 15 to November 15.

Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed.

Never leave pet food outside.

Clean grills thoroughly after use.

Pick up fallen fruit around trees.

Educate neighbors and kids on bear safety.

Traveling & Camping:

Lock doors and windows when away or asleep.

Don’t leave food in vehicles.

Keep campsites clean and hang food away from tents.

Store food and coolers securely when car camping.

Chickens, Bees & Livestock:

Use fully enclosed structures and electric fencing.

Store feed indoors.

Minimize odors with ammonia-soaked rags around enclosures.

By taking these precautions now, you can help prevent conflicts all season—and potentially save a bear’s life.

For more info and resources, visit cpw.state.co.us.