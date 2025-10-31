Poudre Fire Authority Rolls Out New Tower 1 in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS – Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) has officially introduced its newest fire apparatus, Tower 1, a state-of-the-art rescue and firefighting vehicle designed to expand the department’s response capabilities across Northern Colorado.

Poudre Fire Authority Tower 1 (Photo courtesy Hunter Evans / IKON Fire)

Built locally by Ikon Fire, Rosenbauer’s regional dealer, the 47-foot-long Tower took nearly two years to design and construct. The new truck features advanced technology, greater storage, and a 100-foot aerial ladder—enhancements that will allow PFA to respond more efficiently to complex emergencies, including high-angle rescues, confined space operations, and structural incidents such as vehicle impacts with buildings.

Tower 1 will primarily serve Old Town Fort Collins, the Colorado State University campus, and the Poudre River corridor. The vehicle was delivered about three weeks ago, with crews undergoing detailed training to prepare for real-world deployment.

According to PFA, each fire apparatus follows a planned replacement cycle based on years of service, maintenance history, and operational cost. The previous Tower 1, built in 2009, will remain in the fleet as a reserve truck under the new designation Tower 2, ensuring ongoing support when front-line units are out for maintenance.

This major equipment upgrade reflects PFA’s ongoing commitment to modernizing its fleet and providing top-tier emergency service throughout the Fort Collins region.

For more information about Poudre Fire Authority, visit poudre-fire.org.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority