Emergency Fish Salvage Ordered at Two Buttes Reservoir as Water Levels Drop

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife removes limits to save fish population amid drought conditions in Southeast Colorado

LAMAR, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has enacted an emergency public fish salvage at Two Buttes Reservoir in Baca County, effective Thursday, October 30. The action is a response to critically low water levels and prolonged drought conditions that threaten the lake’s fish population.

“Two Buttes Reservoir relies solely on heavy precipitation events to create flow into the lake,” said CPW Wildlife Technician Brian Marsh. “Lake levels have dropped to the point that the reservoir could likely be unable to support a fishery in the near future. This salvage ensures the public can make the best use of the remaining fishery resource.”

The reservoir, located about 35 miles south of Lamar within CPW’s Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area, supports popular species including bluegill, catfish, crappie, walleye, and saugeye. However, as drought persists across southern and eastern Colorado, aquatic habitats have been severely impacted.

During the salvage period, all bag and possession limits are suspended, allowing anglers to keep any fish they catch using lawful angling methods. Anglers must still hold a valid 2025 Colorado fishing license, and commercial fishing remains prohibited. It is also illegal to capture and transport live fish from one body of water to another.

CPW Aquatic Biologist Jim Ramsay noted that an early cold snap could worsen the situation. “A layer of snow and ice over the lake could quickly deplete oxygen levels, creating a great risk to the fish,” he said. “This emergency fish salvage helps prevent waste of these natural resources.”

CPW will post signs at the reservoir and announce when the salvage order is lifted. In the meantime, anglers are encouraged to explore nearby opportunities such as John Martin Reservoir State Park and Adobe Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area (Blue Lake).

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife