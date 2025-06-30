Young Greeley Athletes Represent Northern Colorado at USA Boxing Junior Olympics

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rodarte Community Center sends two youth boxers to compete on national stage in Las Vegas

Two young boxers from Greeley’s Rodarte Community Center Boxing Club stepped onto the national stage this month at the 2025 USA Boxing National Junior Olympics, held June 14–21 in Las Vegas.

Fifteen-year-old John Poland, a student at Northridge High School, and eight-year-old Viviana Carrillo, a student at Maplewood Elementary School, both earned spots in the prestigious tournament after training for years with the Rodarte Boxing Club. This marks the first appearance at the Junior Olympics for both athletes.

Poland competed in the 165-pound weight class, advancing to the second round before facing off against the nation’s top-ranked boxer in his division. Carrillo, competing in the 65-pound weight class, gave a spirited performance in the first round of her bracket. While both were eliminated before the finals, their participation earned them national rankings in USA Boxing and valuable experience for future competition.

Coaches Jacob Sanchez and Enrique Garcia traveled with the athletes, providing mentorship and training. Their dedication to youth development through boxing has helped establish Rodarte as a respected name in Greeley’s athletic community.

The Rodarte Community Center’s boxing program is open to both youth and adults and continues to serve as a launching pad for aspiring athletes.

For more information on Rodarte’s boxing program and other offerings, visit RodarteCC.com or call 970-350-9430.

Story source: City of Greeley