Poudre School District Addresses Racist and Threatening Text Messages in Schools

Poudre School District (PSD) recently reached out to families and staff, addressing an alarming trend of racist, hateful, and threatening text messages targeting students within the district and across the country.

In a statement, PSD emphasized, “This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our schools or community.” The district has taken decisive action to support affected students and reinforce its commitment to inclusivity and respect.

Disturbing Nationwide Trend and Local Investigation

This unsettling trend involves messages sent from “spoofed” or fake numbers, with Fort Collins Police Services confirming that similar incidents have been reported in other states. The district is collaborating closely with School Resource Officers (SROs) to investigate each report, encouraging any student who receives such messages to immediately report them to their SRO or online to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). PSD is determined to uncover the sources of these messages while offering necessary resources and support to impacted students.

Supporting Students and Families Through Counseling and Reporting

Understanding the emotional toll that these incidents can have on students, staff, and families, PSD is providing access to counselors and mental health professionals. “Our counselors and mental health professionals are available to provide emotional and mental health support for any student impacted by these messages,” PSD shared in its statement. PSD’s website offers additional mental health information and resources to assist those processing these experiences.

In addition to these resources, PSD has made it clear that anyone who witnesses or receives racist, discriminatory, or harassing messages should report the incident immediately. The district has streamlined this process through an online incident reporting form and by encouraging direct communication with trusted adults within the school.

Community Partnership: Building a Culture of Respect

PSD is calling on the broader community to contribute to building a safe and inclusive environment. “We believe that everyone has a role in fostering inclusivity and respect,” the district noted, urging families to discuss the importance of compassion and respect with their children. This partnership between students, families, and school staff is vital in combatting hate and maintaining PSD’s commitment to a school culture where every student feels safe and valued.

In the email, PSD shared ways to support parents and students.

For additional resources on PSD’s policies regarding harassment and discrimination, and for mental health support, families can visit PSD’s official website. Through these ongoing efforts, PSD remains unwavering in its mission to support every student and uphold a community free from hate.