Nearly 90 Donors Participate in Houska Automotive Blood Drive

It was a spook-tacular turnout for the 23rd annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive.

Eighty-eight donors showed up to help those in need in our community. Many of them were in Halloween costumes; this was the largest number of participants Houska Automotive had seen at their blood drive. The blood drive took place on Friday, October 25, at the Garth Englund Blood Center, located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins.

Houska Automotive is a multi-generational business, with Dennis Houska as the second-generation owner and current president of Houska Automotive. For three generations, Houska Automotive has cared for cars and their owners with a firm conviction that Fort Collins is one of the best places to live and raise a family.

“Donating blood has been a longtime commitment for our family and business,” said LJ Houska, Vice President of Houska Automotive. “Including this last blood drive, I am proud to say that we have had nearly 1,000 blood donations since we started this event!”

The Halloween theme made the blood drive fun, encouraging the community to give.

Blood donations from the Houska Automotive blood drive stay local, helping those in our communities. Blood donations were made at the UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Center supply Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, Greeley Hospital, and Longs Peak Hospital.

For more information about Houska Automotive, visit the Houska Automotive website at http://www.houskaautomotive.com/.