Proposed Concrete Batch Plant in North Fort Collins Sparks Community Concerns

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents warn of health, environmental, and legal impacts

A new proposal for a concrete batch plant at 516 N. Highway 287 in north Fort Collins is raising alarm among community members, who say the project threatens public health and contradicts existing city and county agreements.

The site, owned by Aragon Holdings and affiliated with Loveland Ready Mix, is located within the City of Fort Collins Growth Management Area (GMA). According to the Colorado Department of Health’s Enviroscreen tool, this location already ranks 94 out of 100 for environmental burden. Residents argue that adding heavy industry to a disproportionately impacted area would worsen risks for vulnerable populations, including children, seniors, and people with asthma.

The issue echoes a similar battle several years ago over the proposed Knox Gravel Pit, which drew thousands of signatures in opposition. Read North Forty News’ previous coverage of the Knox Pit opposition here.

In July 2024, the Fort Collins City Council passed a formal resolution opposing the plant, stating that the proposal is not aligned with the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between the city and Larimer County.

According to residents, Aragon Holdings is preparing its fourth submittal to the Larimer County Planning Commission and the Board of County Commissioners, with public hearings likely scheduled in the coming months.

Grassroots pushback

The nonprofit group Beat the Batch in NoCo has led the opposition effort for over a year, researching the impacts, engaging with local agencies, and encouraging residents to make their voices heard. Volunteer Tiffin Vaughn, a 30-year Fort Collins resident, said the stakes are high:

“Knowingly introducing heavy industry in areas with disproportionately impacted communities is cruel and needs to be stopped,” Vaughn said.

The group urges citizens to submit letters of concern to the Larimer County Planning Commission at [email protected], with a copy to Senior Planner Michael Whitley at [email protected]. Letters that combine factual evidence with personal stories are especially encouraged.

What’s next

The County has not yet announced public hearing dates, but they are expected soon. Organizers say this will be a critical time for residents to speak up, as approval would bring long-term health and environmental consequences to the community.

For updates on this developing issue and other community stories across Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.

Information provided in part by a letter from resident volunteer Tiffin Vaughn, Beat the Batch in NoCo.