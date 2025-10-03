Fort Collins to Host Throwback Halloween Bash at Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

‘It’s A 2000s Party’ brings Y2K music, fashion, and nostalgia downtown

FORT COLLINS – The Aggie Theatre will transform into a full-on time machine this Halloween, as Slacker Media Group presents It’s A 2000s (Halloween) Party on Friday, October 31. The all-ages event begins at 9 p.m. and promises a night of nostalgia with the decade’s biggest hits spanning pop, hip-hop, and rock.

(Photo courtesy itsa2000sparty.com)

From Britney Spears and Beyoncé to Eminem and Justin Timberlake, the night will celebrate the early 2000s with high-energy tracks, throwback style, and Y2K-inspired fashion. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best 2000s gear—from flip phones to frosted tips—as Fort Collins relives an unforgettable era of music and culture.

The event will take place at the Aggie Theatre, at 204 S. College Avenue in Fort Collins. Tickets are available online and expected to sell out quickly.

For details, visit itsa2000sparty.com. To purchase tickets, visit axs.com.